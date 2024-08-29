No water pollution found in Kyiv region - State Environmental Inspectorate

The State Ecological Inspectorate is working in an enhanced mode on the water bodies of Kyiv region, there is currently no pollution, and the water quality meets the standards. This was announced by the acting head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ihor Zubovych, during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The State Ecological Inspectorate is working in an enhanced mode on the water bodies of Kyiv region. As of today, there is no contamination in the Kyiv region, and the water is within the normal permissible limits," Zubovych said.

He notes that in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the Desna River exceeded the permissible limits.

"I note that this is not a chemical or toxic pollution, but a biological one, because of which the oxygen level in the water has dropped and fish are dying," Zubovych adds.

Recall

At an extraordinary meeting of the Kyiv Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, a decision was made to ban swimming and fishing in the Desna River and its bays in Brovary and Vyshgorod districts. As reported by Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot, toxic substances flowing from Russia were found in the Desna River. However, he later deleted the post.