Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
No water pollution found in Kyiv region - State Environmental Inspectorate

No water pollution found in Kyiv region - State Environmental Inspectorate

Kyiv

 12819 views

The State Ecological Inspectorate reports no water pollution in the Kyiv region. In Sumy and Chernihiv regions, biological contamination of the Desna River was reported, leading to the death of fish.

The State Ecological Inspectorate is working in an enhanced mode on the water bodies of Kyiv region, there is currently no pollution, and the water quality meets the standards. This was announced by the acting head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ihor Zubovych, during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The State Ecological Inspectorate is working in an enhanced mode on the water bodies of Kyiv region. As of today, there is no contamination in the Kyiv region, and the water is within the normal permissible limits," Zubovych said.

He notes that in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the Desna River exceeded the permissible limits.

"I note that this is not a chemical or toxic pollution, but a biological one, because of which the oxygen level in the water has dropped and fish are dying," Zubovych adds.

Recall

At an extraordinary meeting of the Kyiv Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, a decision was made to ban swimming and fishing in the Desna River and its bays in Brovary and Vyshgorod districts. As reported by Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot, toxic substances flowing from Russia were found in the Desna River. However, he later deleted the post. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society Kyiv region

