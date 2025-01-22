No specific date for meeting with Trump yet - Zelenskyy

The organization of the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump is in progress. The teams of the two presidents are working on the organization. This was stated by Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that his and Trump's teams are working on organizing a joint meeting, but there is no specific date yet.

Our teams have been working on organizing the meeting, and they are in the process. I think you know it very well that legally, before the inauguration, nobody wanted to have any very concrete steps about the future, future plans or vision. I mean, we had a few conversations, they were really more atmospheric, I would say. There were meetings and so on. But apart from that, we talked about what was happening, where we were, what I think we expect from the Russians and what Ukraine needs. Still, these were general meetings for our teams to work out the technical transition to the steps. We need the teams to work and a meeting will be organized. I don't have a date yet - Zelensky said.

Recall

