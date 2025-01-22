No specific date for meeting with Trump yet - Zelenskyy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102987 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103194 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111197 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113733 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135908 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104655 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103868 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113507 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117039 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82891 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118476 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61284 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39408 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102987 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135908 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169490 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39408 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61284 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123252 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141324 views
No specific date for meeting with Trump yet - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31069 views

The teams of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States are working to organize a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump. A specific date for the meeting has not yet been set, but negotiations are ongoing.

The organization of the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump is in progress. The teams of the two presidents are working on the organization. This was stated by Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council, UNN reports.

Details 

Zelenskyy noted that his and Trump's teams are working on organizing a joint meeting, but there is no specific date yet.

Our teams have been working on organizing the meeting, and they are in the process. I think you know it very well that legally, before the inauguration, nobody wanted to have any very concrete steps about the future, future plans or vision. I mean, we had a few conversations, they were really more atmospheric, I would say. There were meetings and so on. But apart from that, we talked about what was happening, where we were, what I think we expect from the Russians and what Ukraine needs. Still, these were general meetings for our teams to work out the technical transition to the steps. We need the teams to work and a meeting will be organized. I don't have a date yet

- Zelensky said.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants specific security guarantees from the alliance of America and Europe and that he will talk about this with the US president.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

