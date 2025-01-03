No Russian advances on Chasiv Yar - Khortytsia separate military unit

The occupiers are not advancing on the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, which may be due to the fact that they are trying to accumulate reserves, but the situation in this area remains intense. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

“There is no progress there, although the situation there is also intense. Unlike Pokrovsk, there are urban battles there. We need to understand that Chasiv Yar is a town that is partially divided by the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal. The Russians are on one bank of the canal and Ukrainian troops are on the other. The main part of the city, which is on the northern side, is under the control of Ukrainian troops,” said Viktor Tregubov.

He noted that the Russians have reduced the number of attempts to attack the city, which may be due to the fact that they are trying to accumulate reserves.

Recall

138 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske sectors.