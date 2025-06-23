No HIV vaccine invented: Golubovska on the drug Yeztugo

No vaccines for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have been invented. The registered original preparation Yeztugo is the world's first agent for contact (PrEP) HIV prevention, administered by injection twice a year, which makes it revolutionary in this field. This was stated by the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olha Holubovska, as reported by UNN.

No HIV vaccine has been invented. Personally, I think it's hardly possible at all. And the original drug Ieztuho (Yeztugo – ed.) (lenacapavir), registered in June 2025, is the world's first agent for contact (PrEP) HIV prevention, administered by injection only twice a year, which makes it revolutionary in this field – explained Holubovska.

Holubovska noted that it was developed by Gilead Sciences, known for its innovative drugs for the treatment of hepatitis C, B, HIV, and many others, such as COVID (remdesivir).

Lenacapavir is an HIV capsid (p24) inhibitor, thereby blocking the synthesis of the viral protein shell, which prevents its replication at several stages of the life cycle at once. This distinguishes it from most antiretroviral drugs that act only on one link of viral reproduction - Holubovska wrote on Telegram.

Holubovska emphasizes that the drug prevents HIV infection but does not cure an existing infection and does not protect against other sexually transmitted diseases, although it is essentially an antiviral agent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 18 approved the first drugs for HIV prevention that need to be taken only twice a year. People at high risk of HIV infection can now receive an injection – lenacapavir, sold under the name Yeztugo – only once every six months.

