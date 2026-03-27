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No summonses in Diia - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1864 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation team is not working on sending summonses through the Diia service. The implementation of such functionality is not planned, even in the future.

No summonses in Diia - statement

There will be no summonses in "Diia", the online public services announced on Friday, writes UNN.

There will be no summonses in "Diia". The Ministry of Digital Transformation team is not working on this and does not plan to implement such functionality in the future.

- reported in the online public services "Diia".

New mobilization rules - what changes from April 126.03.26, 16:49 • 68520 views

Earlier, MP Yulia Yatsyk, during an interview on one of the TV channels, expressed the opinion that "sending summonses to "Diia"" could be "one of the directions of the TCC reform and strengthening of mobilization," and added that "it seems so" to her.

Julia Shramko

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