Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 people killed, 31 injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 3 people were killed and 31 were injured. A hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.
The number of victims and injured due to the terrorist aggression of the occupiers in Kryvyi Rih has increased. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.
Details
As a result of the night rocket attack in Kryvyi Rih, three people were killed – two men and a woman.
In addition, during the shelling, 31 people were injured, including one child. Most of the victims were taken to hospitals, 14 of them are in serious condition.
The destruction affected not only the hotel but also 14 apartment buildings, a post office, nearly two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 shops.
Rescue services continue to clear the rubble.
Additionally, this night the aggressor also attacked the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district with artillery and a kamikaze drone, but the shelling did not result in any casualties or injuries.
Reminder
It was previously reported that as a result of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih, 2 people were killed, and 14 were injured. Rescuers evacuated 18 people.
