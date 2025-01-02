New Year's fight in Konotop region: a man attacked his brother with a knife
Kyiv • UNN
In the town of Buryń, a 43-year-old man attacked his younger brother with a knife during the New Year's Eve celebration. The victim was hospitalized with a stomach wound, and the attacker was detained by police.
A New Year's feast ended in a fight in Konotop region. A 43-year-old man attacked his younger brother with a knife.
This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Police, UNN reports.
In the town of Buryń, during the New Year's Eve celebration, two brothers started a dispute that escalated into a fight.
Unable to control his anger, the 43-year-old man grabbed a knife and stabbed his younger brother in the stomach. After the arrival of paramedics, the 40-year-old victim was hospitalized for medical care
The offender was detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Causing grievous bodily harm”.
The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing.
Recall
On New Year's Eve on Svobody Avenue, police fromstopped a fight between young men. The participants in the conflict, aged 19-28, were taken to the police station to clarify the circumstances.