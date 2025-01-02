New Year's fight in Konotop region: a man attacked his brother with a knife

A New Year's feast ended in a fight in Konotop region. A 43-year-old man attacked his younger brother with a knife.

This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Police, UNN reports.

Details [1

In the town of Buryń, during the New Year's Eve celebration, two brothers started a dispute that escalated into a fight.

Unable to control his anger, the 43-year-old man grabbed a knife and stabbed his younger brother in the stomach. After the arrival of paramedics, the 40-year-old victim was hospitalized for medical care - , the statement said.

The offender was detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Causing grievous bodily harm”.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On New Year's Eve on Svobody Avenue, police fromstopped a fight between young men. The participants in the conflict, aged 19-28, were taken to the police station to clarify the circumstances.