New Year's fight in Konotop region: a man attacked his brother with a knife

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154983 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131358 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138712 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136628 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175867 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104620 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135541 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134833 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64187 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103859 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175867 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167728 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195292 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184401 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134833 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144364 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135900 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152970 views
New Year's fight in Konotop region: a man attacked his brother with a knife

New Year's fight in Konotop region: a man attacked his brother with a knife

 • 24357 views

In the town of Buryń, a 43-year-old man attacked his younger brother with a knife during the New Year's Eve celebration. The victim was hospitalized with a stomach wound, and the attacker was detained by police.

A New Year's feast ended in a fight in Konotop region. A 43-year-old man attacked his younger brother with a knife.

This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Police, UNN reports.

Details [1

In the town of Buryń, during the New Year's Eve celebration, two brothers started a dispute that escalated into a fight.

Unable to control his anger, the 43-year-old man grabbed a knife and stabbed his younger brother in the stomach. After the arrival of paramedics, the 40-year-old victim was hospitalized for medical care

- , the statement said.

The offender was detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Causing grievous bodily harm”.

Image

The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing. 

Recall 

On New Year's Eve on Svobody Avenue, police fromstopped a fight between young men. The participants in the conflict, aged 19-28, were taken to the police station to clarify the circumstances. 

Alina Volianska

