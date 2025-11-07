New Tesla to appear on April Fool's Day: Elon Musk postpones Roadster 2 presentation to April 2026

Key Tesla executives have repeatedly emphasized that the Roadster 2 will be unveiled in 2025. But according to new information, Elon Musk promises "the most exciting demonstration of any product," though not this year, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

The new Tesla Roadster has faced further delays. CEO Elon Musk has now postponed the unveiling of the all-electric flying car until April 2026.

"The launch of the Roadster 2 product, which will be significantly different from what we have shown so far, will take place on April 1 next year," Musk said at a recent shareholders' meeting of the electric car manufacturer.

Year after year, the release of the new Roadster is delayed

Recently, Elon Musk had already confirmed that the new Roadster with exceptional characteristics would be presented in 2025. However, the project has been delayed since the beginning of the 2020s, so the new announcement was already met with caution.

Musk was quick to explain the Roadster 2 release schedule.

I can always argue that I was joking. But we are tentatively aiming for April 1 for what I think will be the most exciting demonstration of any product, whether it works or not. And I expect production to probably start 12-18 months after that. - Musk explained.

According to the CEO, production is expected to begin "probably about 12-18 months" after the presentation. The tech billionaire declined to disclose more details.

Recall

The next-generation Tesla Roadster prototype was unveiled in 2017 and was scheduled to go into production in 2020, but since then, the launch has been delayed every year. This has become a favorite joke in the Tesla community and an example of CEO Elon Musk's tendency to exaggerate deadlines.

