New Tesla to appear on April Fool's Day: Elon Musk postpones Roadster 2 presentation to April 2026

New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords"
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation
GTA VI release postponed again
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
GTA VI release postponed again
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
New Tesla to appear on April Fool's Day: Elon Musk postpones Roadster 2 presentation to April 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

The new Tesla Roadster has faced further delays. Elon Musk has postponed the presentation of the all-electric flying car until April 2026.

New Tesla to appear on April Fool's Day: Elon Musk postpones Roadster 2 presentation to April 2026

Key Tesla executives have repeatedly emphasized that the Roadster 2 will be unveiled in 2025. But according to new information, Elon Musk promises "the most exciting demonstration of any product," though not this year, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

The new Tesla Roadster has faced further delays. CEO Elon Musk has now postponed the unveiling of the all-electric flying car until April 2026.

"The launch of the Roadster 2 product, which will be significantly different from what we have shown so far, will take place on April 1 next year," Musk said at a recent shareholders' meeting of the electric car manufacturer.

Year after year, the release of the new Roadster is delayed

Recently, Elon Musk had already confirmed that the new Roadster with exceptional characteristics would be presented in 2025. However, the project has been delayed since the beginning of the 2020s, so the new announcement was already met with caution.

Tesla loses support: investors deny Musk a cosmic reward04.11.25, 15:06 • 2647 views

Musk was quick to explain the Roadster 2 release schedule.

I can always argue that I was joking. But we are tentatively aiming for April 1 for what I think will be the most exciting demonstration of any product, whether it works or not. And I expect production to probably start 12-18 months after that.

- Musk explained.

According to the CEO, production is expected to begin "probably about 12-18 months" after the presentation. The tech billionaire declined to disclose more details.

Recall

The next-generation Tesla Roadster prototype was unveiled in 2017 and was scheduled to go into production in 2020, but since then, the launch has been delayed every year. This has become a favorite joke in the Tesla community and an example of CEO Elon Musk's tendency to exaggerate deadlines.

Tesla shareholders decide Elon Musk's fate: $878 billion or resignation05.11.25, 16:10 • 12336 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

