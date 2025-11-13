New research: DNA analysis showed Hitler had a sexual disorder

A new DNA analysis of Adolf Hitler indicates that the dictator may have suffered from a sexual disorder related to hormonal imbalances, Channel 4 reports in the documentary "Hitler's DNA: The Dictator's Plan." Researchers found Kallmann syndrome in Hitler, which could have affected testosterone production and caused sexual insufficiency. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

This would help explain Hitler's extremely unusual and almost complete devotion to politics in his life, excluding any personal life. No one has ever been able to explain why Hitler was so uncomfortable around women throughout his life, or why he probably never entered into intimate relationships with women. But now that we know he had Kallmann syndrome, this could be the answer we've been looking for. – explains Dr. Alex Kay.

Hitler married Eva Braun only a day before their joint suicide, they had no children, and no reliable evidence of descendants exists.

At the same time, psychologist Professor Sir Simon Baron-Cohen warns: "Behavior is never 100% genetic... It risks stigmatizing people who live with the same diagnoses as in Hitler's genetic profile."

Professor Turi King adds: "DNA is always only part of the puzzle of who someone is... You cannot see evil in the genome." The documentary also debunks the myth of Hitler's Jewish origin and reveals signs of autism, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

If he had looked at his own genetic results, he would almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers – said Professor King.

