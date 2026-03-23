New oil slicks on the Dniester and dead birds found in northern Moldova

Environment Minister Gheorghe Hadjder reported on March 23 about the appearance of new oil slicks on the Dniester in northern Moldova. According to him, pollution continues to flow from the upper reaches of the river. The minister clarified that specialists have installed seven additional filters to stop the spread of pollution, UNN reports with reference to Newsmaker.

"I am currently on the bridge in Ungur village, Ocnița district. We are observing new oil slicks that continue to flow from the upper reaches of the river," Hadjder stated in a social media post.

According to the Ukrainian side, the source of pollution has already been stopped. However, as Hadjder noted, the new slicks are likely coming from the last settling tank, where accumulated volumes of oil could have remained.

"Therefore, we remain vigilant, constantly monitor the situation, and continue to work on site for as long as necessary," he emphasized.

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Hadjder clarified that seven additional filters were installed near Arionești village to stop the spread of pollution.

The minister also commented on information about two dead birds found on the Dniester bank. According to him, specialists from the National Agency for Food Safety (ANSA) have already gone to the scene to determine the cause of death of the animals.

"At the same time, we continue to observe hundreds of birds on the Dniester," he added.

In addition, Hadjder announced that on March 24, he plans to meet with environmentalists and experts to assess the consequences of the pollution and agree on response measures.

"We will continue to inform citizens about the development of the situation," the minister said.

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Earlier on March 22, journalist Nata Albot stated on social media that dead birds were found on the Dniester, which may be related to the recent pollution of the river with oil products.