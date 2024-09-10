New GPU and advanced ray tracing: Sony unveils PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony has officially unveiled an updated version of its flagship console, the PlayStation 5 Pro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's website.

Details

The new console offers significant improvements in graphics power and rendering technology.

The new console will feature a more powerful GPU, improved ray tracing, and AI upscaling. This feature works similarly to Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's FSR, improving frame rates and image quality in PlayStation games. PSSR is designed to replace existing implementations of temporal anti-aliasing or scaling in games.

The company emphasizes that one of the main goals of the PS5 Pro is to give players the ability to choose between performance and image quality modes.

Also, the PS5 Pro has a graphics processor with 67% more processing units than the current PS5. In addition, the new console has 28% faster memory.

AddendumAddendum

PS5 Pro is scheduled for release on November 7 at a price of $699.99. The console looks like the slim version of PS5, but with three distinctive stripes on the side panel. It is noteworthy that the new model will not have a disk drive.

Among the games that will support PS5 Pro at launch are Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and many others.