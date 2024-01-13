New French Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The French Foreign Minister is in Kyiv to strengthen diplomatic support and reaffirm France's commitment.
New French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne arrived in Kyiv this morning, the French Foreign Ministry reported, according to UNN.
Stéphane Sejourne arrived in Kyiv for his first trip to continue France's diplomatic efforts and reaffirm its commitment to its allies and civilians
