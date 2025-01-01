New footage shows the aftermath of the Russian attack in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of the attack by Russian troops in two districts continues. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing footage, UNN writes.

Details

"Pechersk district. Partial destruction of 4-6 floors of a residential building and fire on 4-5 floors. Emergency workers rescued an elderly woman: she had an acute stress reaction. Two more injured men were handed over to doctors," the statement said.

The fire is reported to be localized. Efforts are underway to eliminate and rescue people.

A fire in a non-residential building is also being extinguished.

"Sviatoshynskyi district. Destruction of garages with subsequent fire. Tram tracks and 6 cars were partially damaged. A woman was treated by doctors for an acute stress reaction. The fire has been extinguished," the statement said.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Addendum

Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, two were hospitalized, and four were treated on the spot, including a pregnant woman.