New deferment available in "Reserve+": who can apply

The "Reserve+" application now includes a deferral for parents raising a child alone, the Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of deferrals in the "Reserve+" application. Now, parents who are raising a child under 18 alone can get a deferral online if the other parent has died or lost parental rights. - reported the defense agency.

What needs to be done

To get a deferral online:

Submit a request in the "Reserve+" application. The system will check for grounds in state registers. If confirmed, the deferral is granted automatically, and information about it appears in the electronic military document.

The process, as stated, is fully automated: it takes up to several hours, without certificates or visits to the TCR.

To obtain this type of deferral, the State Register of Civil Status Acts (DRACS) must contain up-to-date information about the child, as well as about the death or loss of parental rights of the other parent. If this data is missing, you must contact any convenient DRACS department with the relevant documents.

How many deferrals are available in "Reserve+"

"10 types of online deferrals are already available in "Reserve+"", the message says.

For the following categories:

people with disabilities;

temporarily unfit for service;

parents of a child with a disability under 18 years of age;

parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II;

those who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II;

women and men of military personnel with a child;

parents of three or more children in one marriage;

parents raising a child under 18 alone;

students, graduate students;

employees of higher and vocational education.

