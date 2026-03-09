$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 8888 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18062 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11593 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29970 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26854 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45013 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64502 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105342 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55696 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47297 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
NBU will oblige banks to create a financial reserve in case of a crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Starting from 2027, banks will be required to form capital buffers of up to 2.5% for stability. The reform will bring Ukraine's financial system closer to EU standards.

NBU will oblige banks to create a financial reserve in case of a crisis

The National Bank of Ukraine has reinstated the requirement for banks to form so-called capital buffers – an additional financial reserve that will help banks operate more stably in the event of economic crises. The new rules will come into effect on January 1, 2027. This was reported by the NBU, according to UNN.

Details

This refers to a reserve of funds that banks must accumulate to have a safety margin during difficult periods. Such a reserve allows financial institutions to continue lending even during economic turmoil.

According to the regulator's decision, all banks must create a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% of their assets. For the largest banks, which are important for the financial system, a systemic importance buffer will additionally apply – from 1% to 2%.

The National Bank explained that such buffers were not used in Ukraine before. Instead, increased requirements for the minimum capital level of banks were in effect. Now these rules are changing to bring the Ukrainian banking system closer to European Union standards.

According to the new rules, from 2027, the minimum capital requirements for banks will be:

  • 8% – for total regulatory capital;
    • 6% – for Tier 1 capital;
      • 4.5% – for Common Equity Tier 1 capital.

        The NBU emphasizes that banks will have enough time to prepare for these changes. The transition period until 2027 will allow financial institutions to adapt without a negative impact on lending to the economy.

        The new rules were approved by the resolution of the National Bank's board dated March 4, 2026, and will come into force at the end of 2026.

        NBU ready to back banks with cash currency - market situation stable07.03.26, 15:56 • 4064 views

        Andrii Tymoshchenkov

        EconomyFinance