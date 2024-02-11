NATO troops conduct winter exercises in Estonia to practice defending their eastern flank from russia and belarus

Under the leadership of the Baltic and EU militaries, winter exercises of NATO troops aimed at protecting the eastern flank of the alliance are underway in Estonia as part of the Winter Camp exercise. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Winter exercises for NATO troops aimed at protecting the alliance's eastern flank are underway in Estonia. Under the leadership of the military of the EU's Baltic states, about 1,100 soldiers are practicing their actions in winter conditions during the two-week Winter Camp exercise. French and British NATO forces stationed in Estonia are also taking part in the exercise, which will run from February 1 to 15.

We are testing how our tactical vehicles, armored vehicles and weapons systems work in winter conditions. And most importantly, we are practicing how well our soldiers work in such conditions to have an advantage over any enemy that may challenge us in the near future - said the head of the exercise, Estonian Colonel Andrus Merilo.

In addition, the experience of Ukraine's defense struggle against russia was taken into account. Thus, for the first time, trenches were used for training.

Ukraine teaches us many lessons. We should not only learn from them, but also implement them in our real life activities - said Andrus Merilo.

Speaking to the German Press Agency in Tapi, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur emphasized the importance of being prepared for war in peace.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are seeking to protect their borders from possible threats from russia and belarus by building defensive structures and bunkers.

