NATO troops conduct winter exercises in Estonia to practice defending their eastern flank from russia and belarus

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73032 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118225 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123002 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164935 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165291 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267800 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176872 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237831 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100730 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66661 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39184 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35432 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48944 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267802 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223151 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234726 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118225 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100463 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100895 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117392 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118025 views
NATO troops conduct winter exercises in Estonia to practice defending their eastern flank from russia and belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36671 views

NATO troops are conducting winter exercises in Estonia, involving about 1,100 soldiers from different countries to practice winter operations and protect against potential threats from russia and belarus.

Under the leadership of the Baltic and EU militaries, winter exercises of NATO troops aimed at protecting the eastern flank of the alliance are underway in Estonia as part of the Winter Camp exercise. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Winter exercises for NATO troops aimed at protecting the alliance's eastern flank are underway in Estonia. Under the leadership of the military of the EU's Baltic states, about 1,100 soldiers are practicing their actions in winter conditions during the two-week Winter Camp exercise. French and British NATO forces stationed in Estonia are also taking part in the exercise, which will run from February 1 to 15. 

We are testing how our tactical vehicles, armored vehicles and weapons systems work in winter conditions. And most importantly, we are practicing how well our soldiers work in such conditions to have an advantage over any enemy that may challenge us in the near future

 - said the head of the exercise, Estonian Colonel Andrus Merilo.

In addition, the experience of Ukraine's defense struggle against russia was taken into account. Thus, for the first time, trenches were used for training.

Ukraine teaches us many lessons. We should not only learn from them, but also implement them in our real life activities

- said Andrus Merilo.

Add

Speaking to the German Press Agency in Tapi, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur emphasized the importance of being prepared for war in peace.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are seeking to protect their borders from possible threats from russia and belarus by building defensive structures and bunkers.

Javelin and ammunition: Estonia hands over new aid package to Ukraine03.02.24, 16:24 • 68876 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
bildBild
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

