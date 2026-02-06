NASA allowed astronauts to take smartphones into space

NASA astronauts will for the first time be able to take personal items to capture moments for their families and share photos and videos with Earth, as the agency tests modern technology for space exploration. This was announced by NASA head Jared Isaacman on the social network X, writes UNN.

NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, starting with the Crew-12 and Artemis II missions. We are providing our crews with the tools so they can capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and videos with the world. - the message says.

According to Isaacman, this "operational urgency will serve NASA well as the agency strives for the most valuable science and research in orbit and on the lunar surface."

"This is a small step in the right direction," he added.

