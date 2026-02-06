$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 1544 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 4442 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 5128 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 8308 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 9466 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 20048 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16625 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19395 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 61715 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 53886 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
NASA allowed astronauts to take smartphones into space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

NASA astronauts will be able to take personal smartphones into space for the first time, starting with the Crew-12 and Artemis II missions. This will allow them to capture moments for their families and share photos and videos with Earth.

NASA allowed astronauts to take smartphones into space

NASA astronauts will for the first time be able to take personal items to capture moments for their families and share photos and videos with Earth, as the agency tests modern technology for space exploration. This was announced by NASA head Jared Isaacman on the social network X, writes UNN.

NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, starting with the Crew-12 and Artemis II missions. We are providing our crews with the tools so they can capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and videos with the world.

- the message says.

According to Isaacman, this "operational urgency will serve NASA well as the agency strives for the most valuable science and research in orbit and on the lunar surface."

"This is a small step in the right direction," he added.

Olga Rozgon

