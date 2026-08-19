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NABU and SAPO announced a special operation - among those involved are sitting and former MP, asenior officials of Office of President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16106 views

NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation against a criminal organization. According to the investigation, it is headed by a sitting and a former MP, with the participation of officials of the Office of the President.

NABU and SAPO announced a special operation - among those involved are sitting and former MP, asenior officials of Office of President

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced a special operation to expose a criminal organization; among those involved are a sitting and a former MP, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President, UNN writes.

The NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization that operated under the leadership of a sitting and a former Member of Parliament of Ukraine, with the involvement of senior officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals. Details to follow

- the SAPO and NABU reported.

A group of schemers with National Guard officials received suspicions under a scheme worth UAH 150 million, elite cars and real estate seized - SAPO21.07.26, 14:32 • 6341 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
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