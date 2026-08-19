NABU and SAPO announced a special operation - among those involved are sitting and former MP, asenior officials of Office of President

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced a special operation to expose a criminal organization; among those involved are a sitting and a former MP, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President, UNN writes.

The NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization that operated under the leadership of a sitting and a former Member of Parliament of Ukraine, with the involvement of senior officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals. Details to follow - the SAPO and NABU reported.

A group of schemers with National Guard officials received suspicions under a scheme worth UAH 150 million, elite cars and real estate seized - SAPO