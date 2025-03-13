Mykolaiv was covered in smoke: reeds were burning outside the city
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv, the mayor announced the spread of smoke due to reeds burning outside the city. Rescuers are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas.
Smoke spread through Mykolaiv. According to the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, reeds were burning outside the city, and rescuers prevented the fire from spreading to a residential area, UNN reports.
Regarding the smoke spreading through the city. Reeds are burning outside Mykolaiv. Firefighters are currently making efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to a residential area, to localize and extinguish the fire
He called on residents of the city to stop deliberately setting fire to reeds.
This not only harms the environment, but also creates a threat to residential areas and the health of citizens
