Mykola Azarov, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during the time of Viktor Yanukovych, has become an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This is reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

According to Russian "media", Azarov is a Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences. He was elected an academician from the Department of Earth Sciences, specializing in "mining sciences."

At the same time, Azarov has a zero Hirsch index (an international indicator of publication citations). Azarov's candidacy was supported by 527 academicians (14 voted against, 15 abstained).

Azarov served as the Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010-2014. Prior to that, he was the Minister of Finance, Head of the Tax Administration, and a People's Deputy of Ukraine for several convocations. After the Revolution of Dignity, he resigned and fled to Russia along with Viktor Yanukovych and some other representatives of the "Party of Regions".

The Security Service of Ukraine has declared him wanted. Azarov himself calls the current Ukrainian government a "junta that came to power in the country as a result of a coup d'état."

