$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 2128 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 17415 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 38976 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 37736 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 55729 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 66776 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 50657 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 31507 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29100 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153453 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.7m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 45350 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 46206 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 29286 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 47256 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 35099 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 25119 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 36296 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 48432 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 55729 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 66776 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 14930 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 47032 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 46143 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 123739 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 115885 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Mykola Azarov Became an Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The former Prime Minister of Ukraine during the Yanukovych era, Mykola Azarov, has been elected as an academician in the Department of Earth Sciences. Azarov's candidacy was supported by 527 academicians.

Mykola Azarov Became an Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Mykola Azarov, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during the time of Viktor Yanukovych, has become an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This is reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

According to Russian "media", Azarov is a Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences. He was elected an academician from the Department of Earth Sciences, specializing in "mining sciences."

At the same time, Azarov has a zero Hirsch index (an international indicator of publication citations). Azarov's candidacy was supported by 527 academicians (14 voted against, 15 abstained).

Additionally

Azarov served as the Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010-2014. Prior to that, he was the Minister of Finance, Head of the Tax Administration, and a People's Deputy of Ukraine for several convocations. After the Revolution of Dignity, he resigned and fled to Russia along with Viktor Yanukovych and some other representatives of the "Party of Regions".

The Security Service of Ukraine has declared him wanted. Azarov himself calls the current Ukrainian government a "junta that came to power in the country as a result of a coup d'état."

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the National Security and Defense Council's decision on sanctions against former Ukrainian politicians. In particular, it concerns Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Klyuyev.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$62.45
Bitcoin
$105,539.90
S&P 500
$5,891.39
Tesla
$358.43
Газ TTF
$34.39
Золото
$3,312.86
Ethereum
$2,595.62