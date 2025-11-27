Mykhailo Poplavskyi: "Young Eagle" is the philosophy of my life

Mykhailo Poplavskyi, a brand-person who transformed his personality into a technology of success, on the eve of his birthday, in an interview with Hryhoriy Reshetnik on YouTube, shared memories of the 30th anniversary of his PR project "Singing Rector" and plans for the future. This was reported by "Telegraph", writes UNN.

30 years of "Singing Rector": how "Young Eagle" was born

The PR project "Singing Rector as a Technology" is celebrating its 30th anniversary. According to Hryhoriy Reshetnik, the song "Young Eagle" has become one of the most recognizable in Ukraine and has long been associated with the figure of Mykhailo Poplavskyi.



Poplavskyi recalls that the song appeared after three court cases, when he returned to the position of rector thanks to the strong support of students. The team insisted that he should go on stage and sing, in order to promote the little-known Kyiv State Institute of Culture.

It was not easy to get into the image of the "Young Eagle", but even harder to get out of it. Today, Poplavskyi is called "the best singer among rectors and the best rector among singers"

He emphasizes that his main mission is to train national personnel in the socio-cultural sphere. "First comes culture, and then politics. Culture forms personality, strengthens society and the state, transmitting values and traditions. It is a tool of soft diplomacy that creates a positive image of Ukraine in the world," he notes.

The secret to success, according to Mykhailo Poplavskyi, is decisiveness and speed. If there is an idea, the team must start working in five minutes, not postpone it for a year or two. "He who delays, leaves the path of history," the rector is convinced.

Song projects and the development of Ukrainian content

Poplavskyi admits that he built his career on intuition. His childhood love for Ukrainian song inspired him to sing songs exclusively in Ukrainian, when it was not yet mainstream, and to create large-scale national projects, proudly calling himself a popularizer of Ukrainian songs.



When "Krok do Zirok" (Step to the Stars) started, there were practically no children's songs in Ukrainian – everything was in Russian. We set two conditions: to sing in Ukrainian and live. We traveled with qualifying tours all over the country – we sang in Ukrainian in Donbas, and in Crimea, in the east and in the west of the country. Poets, composers, arrangers – everyone "came alive", began to create Ukrainian children's compositions. Now we are preparing a collection of children's songs, which Ukraine still does not have. I believe that I should finance it, create it and give it to children

The success of the children's project contributed to the creation of a powerful platform for adult performers. Thus, the large-scale project "Ukrainian Song of the Year" appeared. Poplavskyi had to win lawsuits against Russian media structures to push Russian analogues out of the Ukrainian airwaves. He patented the name "Ukrainian Song of the Year" as a trademark. The national music project has been uniting different generations of artists for more than 20 years and honoring them in the nominations "Legend", "Pride" and "Hope of Ukrainian Song". After Ukraine's victory, a joint project with Pavlo Zibrov is planned – an award ceremony that will be held under the slogan "Songs burned by war".

Money, patents and project funding

The phenomenon of Poplavskyi, according to Hryhoriy Reshetnik, is that he did not wait for support from the state, but created it himself.

You need to have brains to earn money, and then invest it – says Mykhailo Mykhailovych.

Poplavskyi emphasizes that he earned and invested in specific national projects: "Krok do Zirok", "Ukrainian Song of the Year" and others. Later, he turned his name into a trademark: "I have PMM patented, "Young Eagle" and more than 50 trademarks patented." This allows him to receive royalties as passive income.



The secret of youth: genetics, favorite profession and "male power"

Mykhailo Poplavskyi, who feels 45-50 years old, explains the secret of youth as follows: 50% – genetics, 25% – healthy lifestyle, 25% – favorite profession."

Every morning he eats three soft-boiled eggs, and once a week – a "shock delicacy" – bull testicles, which he calls "male power." "I don't know if it helps or not, but I believe in it. The main thing is to believe. And faith is magic," says Poplavskyi.

Student – "holy person" and the main figure of the university

Poplavskyi explains his 33-year rectorship very simply – love for students. The philosophy of the university: "The student is the central and main figure of the university. Without students, there are no professors. The university rests on students."

Every student can visit the rector any day – there are no reception schedules, only open doors.



Mykhailo Poplavskyi emphasizes that he never supported any political force. Even when Vyacheslav Chornovil invited him to the People's Movement, he replied: "I cannot be the rector of one political force. My students are holy people, regardless of who their parents are and what party they belong to." To this, Chornovil said: "You are a wise man."

Poplavskyi adds: "You cannot instill student love and respect in a Michurin-like way."

University of the future: digital, AI and millions of subscribers

Mykhailo Poplavskyi's main life project is the National University of Culture and Arts.

I want to leave a good mark on earth. My "Poplavskyis" who will always be afloat. Today, the university relies on personalities, on course masters, on those who have already made their successful careers. The task of each teacher-master is to make students fall in love with themselves and fall in love with the profession. We do everything possible to make children happy

The team actively uses digital technologies: Mykhailo Poplavskyi has over 10 million subscribers on social networks. He introduced artificial intelligence into the educational process by opening AI Laboratories: "Today, the university conducts an advertising campaign through social networks. We are ahead of all higher education institutions in Ukraine. Social networks are the future, they are media business. We were the first to create and patent "University in a Smartphone". AI Laboratories give students and teachers access to the latest technological capabilities. They have at their disposal advanced beta versions of artificial intelligence. There is no need to be afraid of AI – it should help in the educational process and professional development of students."

Books, new songs and a farewell concert

Finally, Poplavskyi announced that he is preparing to hand over the management of the university to a young team, and he himself plans to become the head of the supervisory board.

Today I live for my grandchildren: the eldest is Yehor, he is 10 years old, Oleksiy is 2 years old, and the youngest, Myron, is 1 year old. All boys. The Poplavskyi family continues. This is very important for every man



Regarding creative plans, a book "National Projects" is planned to be presented, an historical epic about well-known large-scale national artistic initiatives, such as the All-Ukrainian Children's Television Vocal and Choreographic Competition "Krok do Zirok" (Step to the Stars), the project "Nasha Pisnya" (Our Song), which later evolved into "Ukrainian Song of the Year", the world-famous Telemarathon of Ukrainian Song "Pisnya Ob'yednuye Nas" (Song Unites Us), which entered the Guinness World Records, as well as concert programs: Shevchenko Evening "We are Your Children, Ukraine", for Mother's Day – "Mama, Eternal and Beloved", the television program "Chef of the Country" and others.

Poplavskyi is also recording new hits for the Farewell Concert:

The new song has a simple title – "I Want to Buy Youth". Happiness is our youth, our optimism and what we live for. This song is the philosophy of life. Everyone wants to be young, beautiful, attractive, loved. Years fly by. Life goes on. Live life to the fullest, live life to the max, don't pay attention to what anyone thinks or says about you, because we are given one life, and we must live it in a funk style

"I dream that it would be fashionable to be Ukrainian in Ukraine. I dream that it would be fashionable to study at Ukrainian universities. Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together. Ukraine above all!" – said Mykhailo Poplavskyi.