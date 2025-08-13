$41.430.02
My position on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas has not changed – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

President Zelenskyy stated that his position on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas has not changed, based on the Constitution of Ukraine. He emphasized that the issue of territorial integrity is complex and cannot ignore the will of the people.

My position on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas has not changed – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas remains unchanged. He stated this following an online summit with President Donald Trump and European leaders, as reported by UNN.

Regarding my position (on Donbas - ed.), it has not changed, because it has a foundation – the Constitution of Ukraine… We discussed these issues today, and they are very complex. Any issues concerning the territorial integrity of our state cannot disregard our state, the will of our people

- Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

President Zelenskyy emphasized yesterday, August 12, that Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive on the rest of Ukraine's territory, and it cannot be given away. That is why any territorial issue must also be part of security guarantees.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine