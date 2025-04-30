Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia was "hit" by SBU drones - source

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11486 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24718 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 51000 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35903 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164605 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145424 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105292 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130595 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106290 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88883 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
2m/s
38%
752 mm
Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 51001 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45540 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 107942 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164606 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 187031 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10602 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17211 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77434 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93602 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90154 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia was "hit" by SBU drones - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3198 views

At night, SBU drones "hit" the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which works for the Russian navy and aviation. There were 5 explosions at the plant, and a fire broke out.

Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia was "hit" by SBU drones - source

SBU drones "hit" the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which works for the Russian fleet and aviation. It is preliminarily known about the destruction of two buildings, a fire has started. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Details

"At night, SBU strike drones hit a military-industrial complex enterprise of the Russian Federation that produces products for waging war against Ukraine - the Murom Instrument-Making Plant (Vladimir region). It specializes in the production of ammunition ignition means, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and military aviation," the interlocutor said.

The source noted that 5 explosions occurred at the plant, it is preliminarily known about the destruction of two buildings, a fire started.

The Murom Instrument-Making Plant is included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine and the EU, as it plays a significant role in ensuring military aggression against Ukraine.

"The SBU continues to work effectively on legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," an informed source in the SBU said.

Addition

Russian media reported that residents of the Verbovsk district in Murom reported that after the UAV attack, the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant" caught fire, which produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
European Union
Brent
$62.33
Bitcoin
$94,721.40
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.81
Золото
$3,284.55
Ethereum
$1,806.63