Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia was "hit" by SBU drones - source

SBU drones "hit" the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which works for the Russian fleet and aviation. It is preliminarily known about the destruction of two buildings, a fire has started. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Details

"At night, SBU strike drones hit a military-industrial complex enterprise of the Russian Federation that produces products for waging war against Ukraine - the Murom Instrument-Making Plant (Vladimir region). It specializes in the production of ammunition ignition means, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and military aviation," the interlocutor said.

The source noted that 5 explosions occurred at the plant, it is preliminarily known about the destruction of two buildings, a fire started.

The Murom Instrument-Making Plant is included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine and the EU, as it plays a significant role in ensuring military aggression against Ukraine.



"The SBU continues to work effectively on legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," an informed source in the SBU said.

Addition

Russian media reported that residents of the Verbovsk district in Murom reported that after the UAV attack, the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant" caught fire, which produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.