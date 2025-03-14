Murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: police do not confirm the detention of the shooter, search continues
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police is searching for a suspect in the murder of an activist in Odesa, the police do not confirm the information that the shooter surrendered, UNN writes.
Details
"Attention! The search for the shooter continues. We do not confirm the information that he voluntarily surrendered!" - the National Police reported.
Earlier, local Odesa media reported that the shooter had allegedly surrendered.
Addition
In Odesa, an unknown man shot a passerby in the Primorsky district. The shooter fled the scene. The deceased turned out to be activist Demyan Ganul.
A group of the National Police has already left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, refuting information about the shooter's military uniform.
A criminal proceeding has been opened.
The National Police reported that they are looking for a person involved in the murder of an Odesa activist, showing a photo of the man.
The police also published a video from the scene.