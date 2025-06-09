Murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv: the court kept the UDO employee in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has kept Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Security Department, in custody. He is accused of killing teenager Maksym Materukhin at the funicular station in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court's press service.

Details

On June 2, 2025, the panel of judges of the criminal chamber of the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered an appeal filed by the defense in the interests of the accused Kosov against the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated April 24, 2025, which granted the prosecutor's request and extended the term of the preventive measure in the form of detention for the accused Kosov for 60 days until June 22, 2025 inclusive.

As a result of the appeal review, the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated April 24, 2025 was upheld, and the appeal of the defense was dismissed. - the statement reads.

Addition

On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv. According to the SDYUSSH with football "Zmina", the deceased was their 16-year-old pupil.

The SBI reported that the law enforcement officer, who is suspected of killing a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv, does not admit his guilt.

On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail.

On May 8, it was reported that SBI employees had completed the pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. An employee of the State Security Department who killed a teenager in the Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment