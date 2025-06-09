$41.400.07
47.270.10
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 452 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 1958 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 5512 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 19085 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 18926 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 25383 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 78235 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73690 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45554 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46027 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Publications
Exclusives
Murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv: the court kept the UDO employee in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

UDO employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of murdering teenager Maksym Materukhin, was kept in custody. The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected the defense's appeal.

Murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv: the court kept the UDO employee in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has kept Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Security Department, in custody. He is accused of killing teenager Maksym Materukhin at the funicular station in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court's press service. 

Details

 On June 2, 2025, the panel of judges of the criminal chamber of the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered an appeal filed by the defense in the interests of the accused Kosov against the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated April 24, 2025, which granted the prosecutor's request and extended the term of the preventive measure in the form of detention for the accused Kosov for 60 days until June 22, 2025 inclusive. 

As a result of the appeal review, the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated April 24, 2025 was upheld, and the appeal of the defense was dismissed.

- the statement reads.

Addition

On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv. According to the SDYUSSH with football "Zmina", the deceased was their 16-year-old pupil. 

The SBI reported that the law enforcement officer, who is suspected of killing a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv, does not admit his guilt.

 On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail.

 On May 8, it was reported that SBI employees had completed the pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. An employee of the State Security Department who killed a teenager in the Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment                     

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
