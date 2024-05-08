Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: a parole officer faces life imprisonment

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the Kyiv funicular station. An employee of the State Protection Department who killed a teenager in a Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

"On April 7, an officer of the State Protection Department, being in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication, moving in a funicular car, began to harass passengers, including minors, for no reason. After leaving the car, the policeman approached the teenager and pushed him through the window. The boy fell, smashed his head against the glass, and received a fatal cut to his neck. The minor died at the scene," the SBI said in a statement.

Details

As noted, the detainee was immediately suspended from his duties.

In the course of the investigation, the SBI found that the deprivation of life of the minor was committed for hooliganism, and therefore reclassified the suspicion to Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for life imprisonment.

After the defense has reviewed the case, it will be sent to court.

The Kyiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office is supervising the proceedings.

Recall

On April 8, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv.

According to the Zmina Football School, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The State Bureau of Investigation reportedthat a law enforcement officer suspected of killing a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv pleaded not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk court sent the law enforcement officer to custody for 60 days without bail.