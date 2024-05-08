Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: a parole officer faces life imprisonment

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76103 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106082 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149004 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249699 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173958 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165227 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148298 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31757 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41026 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35110 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59440 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53504 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249699 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225542 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211697 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224288 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76103 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53504 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59440 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112771 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113674 views
Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: a parole officer faces life imprisonment

Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: a parole officer faces life imprisonment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18586 views

A parole officer faces life in prison for the murder of a teenager who pushed him through a window at a funicular station in Kyiv while intoxicated.

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the Kyiv funicular station. An employee of the State Protection Department who killed a teenager in a Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation. 

"On April 7, an officer of the State Protection Department, being in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication, moving in a funicular car, began to harass passengers, including minors, for no reason. After leaving the car, the policeman approached the teenager and pushed him through the window. The boy fell, smashed his head against the glass, and received a fatal cut to his neck. The minor died at the scene," the SBI said in a statement. 

Details 

As noted, the detainee was immediately suspended from his duties. 

In the course of the investigation, the SBI found that the deprivation of life of the minor was committed for hooliganism, and therefore reclassified the suspicion to Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for life imprisonment.

After the defense has reviewed the case, it will be sent to court.

The Kyiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office is supervising the proceedings.

Recall 

On April 8, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv.

According to the Zmina Football School, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The State Bureau of Investigation reportedthat a law enforcement officer suspected of killing a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv pleaded not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk court sent the law enforcement officer to custody for 60 days without bail. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising