Murder in a hotel in Brovary: two men detained

A murder took place in a hotel in Kyiv region, police detained the customer and the executor, the regional police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

On October 3, the police received a report from the administrator of a hotel in Brovary that she had heard the sounds of gunfire and went to find out what was happening and found the body of an unknown man in one of the rooms - the police said.

At the scene, the police reportedly identified the deceased as a 48-year-old resident of Lviv region. "The man had gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen. The victim died at the scene from his injuries. Firearms shells were also found near the body," the police said.

All relevant police services were directed to establish the whereabouts of the suspect, and a special police operation was launched. In the course of operational and search activities, law enforcement officers, as indicated, found that two men were involved in the murder: 53-year-old and 51-year-old residents of the capital.

According to the police, the victim and the attacker had an adversarial relationship. "The suspect persuaded his friend to kill his opponent. The 51-year-old man came to the victim's hotel room and fled after firing several shots," the police said.

"Law enforcement officers have established the location and detained both the customer and the contractor in a procedural manner," the police said.

During the search, police reportedly seized a pistol, ammunition, three RGD-5 hand grenades and one F-1 grenade from the perpetrator.

"In addition, the murder weapon, a pistol, was found and seized, and sent for appropriate examination," the statement said.

Investigators are investigating a criminal proceeding over the premeditated murder under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

