Woman's body found in a cesspool in Poltava region: alleged killer committed suicide

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112616 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115649 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188034 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148192 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149663 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141508 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112294 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104940 views

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 33736 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 33642 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60939 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 57369 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 34160 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192926 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209398 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197877 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147399 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151141 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142193 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158750 views
Woman's body found in a cesspool in Poltava region: alleged killer committed suicide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14721 views

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a cesspool in the Novosanzhar community. The 46-year-old man suspected of the murder was found dead with signs of suicide.

In Poltava region, law enforcement officers found the body of a woman with signs of violent death. It was found in a cesspool on the territory of the household of a 46-year-old resident of the Novosanzhar community. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Poltava region, UNN reports.

On September 18, Poltava police received a report of the disappearance of a 25-year-old local resident. A relative reported that the girl had not been in touch for several days and had not been showing up for work,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during the implementation of priority operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officers found out that a 46-year-old resident of the Novosanzhar community of Poltava district may be involved in the disappearance.

The police quickly established the suspect's place of residence. During urgent investigative actions, the body of the missing girl with signs of violent death was found in a cesspool on the territory of his household. And during the inspection of the house, the police found the body of the man suspected of committing the crime with signs of suicide.

Police investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, initiated criminal proceedings under Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural actions are ongoing.

Prosecutor's Office: man detained for murder at Kyiv gas station remanded in custody, does not explain motives20.09.24, 14:49 • 16887 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv

