Woman's body found in a cesspool in Poltava region: alleged killer committed suicide

In Poltava region, law enforcement officers found the body of a woman with signs of violent death. It was found in a cesspool on the territory of the household of a 46-year-old resident of the Novosanzhar community. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Poltava region, UNN reports.

On September 18, Poltava police received a report of the disappearance of a 25-year-old local resident. A relative reported that the girl had not been in touch for several days and had not been showing up for work, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during the implementation of priority operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officers found out that a 46-year-old resident of the Novosanzhar community of Poltava district may be involved in the disappearance.

The police quickly established the suspect's place of residence. During urgent investigative actions, the body of the missing girl with signs of violent death was found in a cesspool on the territory of his household. And during the inspection of the house, the police found the body of the man suspected of committing the crime with signs of suicide.

Police investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, initiated criminal proceedings under Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural actions are ongoing.

