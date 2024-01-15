MP: Parliament will work without heating in the coming days

In the coming days, the Verkhovna Rada will work without heating due to an accident with a pipe. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

In the coming days, the Rada will work without heating. There is a temporary accident with a pipe. Therefore, the phrase "frozen deputies" has taken on new colors. We can only hope for the unbridled energy of our colleagues to keep us warm - Zheleznyak said.