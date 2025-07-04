Most Ukrainians are unaware of financial topics, except for the exchange rate - study

According to the study, most Ukrainians are unaware of all financial topics except the exchange rate. Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians (63%) say they are aware of the currency topic. Other areas of financial literacy scored less than 50%, including banking services, taxes, and loans. This is stated in the Info Sapiens study, as reported by UNN.

As noted in the study, the level of financial literacy among Ukrainian women and men is not high - only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate into an annual one.

Most Ukrainians are unaware of all financial topics except the exchange rate. Women are less aware than men on all topics except banking services, taxes, grants, and community budget. However, according to the data, they are also less aware of banking services and community budget. People aged 30-39 show the highest awareness on all topics except grants, with which young people are most familiar (however, there are more grants for young people than for other age groups) - the study says.

63% of Ukrainians are aware of the exchange rate, 48% claim to be aware of banking services, 45% of taxes, and 38% of loans.

The proportion of Ukrainians who save in cash or keep it in an account slightly exceeds the proportion of those who invest it. If a significant amount of money remains, 22% buy currency, 20% save in cash, and 9% keep money in an account.

It is noted that the highest financial literacy is among Kyiv residents and residents of large cities, and the lowest is among rural areas. Residents of northern Ukraine show the highest awareness on most topics.

The survey was conducted from June 10 to 20 by telephone interview among 1000 respondents aged 16+. Ukrainians from non-occupied territories participated in the survey. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 3.1% with a probability of 0.95%.

