Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:45 AM • 979 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:29 AM • 3634 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 23703 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 86390 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 156503 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 147037 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 154723 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 96719 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 91254 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44421 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Most Ukrainians are unaware of financial topics, except for the exchange rate - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 429 views

A study by Info Sapiens found that 63% of Ukrainians are knowledgeable about currency, but less than 50% understand banking services, taxes, and loans. Only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate into an annual one.

Most Ukrainians are unaware of financial topics, except for the exchange rate - study

According to the study, most Ukrainians are unaware of all financial topics except the exchange rate. Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians (63%) say they are aware of the currency topic. Other areas of financial literacy scored less than 50%, including banking services, taxes, and loans. This is stated in the Info Sapiens study, as reported by UNN.

Details

As noted in the study, the level of financial literacy among Ukrainian women and men is not high - only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate into an annual one.

Most Ukrainians are unaware of all financial topics except the exchange rate. Women are less aware than men on all topics except banking services, taxes, grants, and community budget. However, according to the data, they are also less aware of banking services and community budget. People aged 30-39 show the highest awareness on all topics except grants, with which young people are most familiar (however, there are more grants for young people than for other age groups)

- the study says.

63% of Ukrainians are aware of the exchange rate, 48% claim to be aware of banking services, 45% of taxes, and 38% of loans.

Currency exchange rate on July 4: National Bank strengthened hryvnia04.07.25, 08:44 • 805 views

The proportion of Ukrainians who save in cash or keep it in an account slightly exceeds the proportion of those who invest it. If a significant amount of money remains, 22% buy currency, 20% save in cash, and 9% keep money in an account.

It is noted that the highest financial literacy is among Kyiv residents and residents of large cities, and the lowest is among rural areas. Residents of northern Ukraine show the highest awareness on most topics.

For reference

The survey was conducted from June 10 to 20 by telephone interview among 1000 respondents aged 16+. Ukrainians from non-occupied territories participated in the survey. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 3.1% with a probability of 0.95%.

Recall

In Ukraine, 10th-grade students have a basic level of financial literacy. At the same time, girls show better results in this area than boys.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
