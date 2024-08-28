More than a thousand IDP children to sit at school desks in Brovary community on September 1

About 1.5 thousand children who were forced to leave the occupied and frontline territories attend schools and kindergartens in the Brovary community. This was reported by Anastasia Tretiak, head of the Council on IDPs at the executive committee of the Brovary City Council, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"According to the data we have, there are 1165 internally displaced children enrolled in secondary schools in the Brovary community. These are the boys and girls who study offline.

As for the kindergartens, 358 children who left the occupied and frontline territories with their parents or other relatives are currently attending them," said Anastasia Tretiak.

Optional

Currently, almost 22 thousand internally displaced persons are registered in the Brovary community. More than 15 thousand of them are people of all ages who moved to the settlements of the Brovary community after the start of full-scale Russian aggression.

In January of this year, with the support of the Brovary City Council, the Council for Internally Displaced Persons was establishedand is currently developing a comprehensive program that will outline ways to address IDP issues in key areas.

As Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary to UNN, it is important for the Brovary city authorities that people who left everything in the occupied and frontline territories, fleeing from Russian bullets, shells and missiles, do not feel abandoned.

"We understand these people like no one else, because in the first days of the war, the Russian occupiers were on the outskirts of our city, where fierce fighting was going on. Brovary residents also left and sought refuge in other regions of Ukraine or abroad. Therefore, the city council is doing everything possible to facilitate the adaptation of these people and their integration into our Brovary community. We are developing various projects and programs to ensure that people have jobs, housing, and access to social services," said Igor Sapozhko.