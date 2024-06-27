More than 300 illegal immigrants exposed in Kyiv and the region: almost a hundred of them will be deported
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv and the region, law enforcement officers found 334 violators of migration laws, making 96 decisions on forced return to their countries of origin or third countries, 15 decisions on forced expulsion from Ukraine, and 133 decisions on banning further entry into Ukraine.
In Kyiv and the region, law enforcement officers found 334 violators of migration laws. Some of them are to be forcibly returned to their countries of origin or third countries. This was stated by the State Migration Service, reports UNN.
Details
The agency said that in the period from April 29 to June 26, 2024, measures are being taken on the territory of Ukraine to supervise the implementation of legislation in the migration sphere under the conditional name "Migrant".
Inspections are carried out mainly in places of concentration of foreigners, such as markets, dormitories, catering establishments, construction sites, etc.
So far, employees of the Central Interregional Department of the SMS in Kyiv and Kyiv region have identified 334 violators of migration legislation.
Administrative reports were drawn up against them and penalties were imposed. In addition, 96 decisions were made on the forced return of foreigners to their countries of origin or third countries, 15 decisions on forced expulsion from Ukraine, and 133 decisions on the prohibition of further entry into Ukraine
Addendum
Vyacheslav Guz, the head of the Kyiv and Kyiv region's Central Department of the State Migration Service, said that preventive measures are currently underway. He also emphasized that overcoming illegal migration in the context of war has been and remains one of the priorities of the migration service.
This is not only an image and economic loss for the state, but also a threat of subversive and sabotage activities inside the country involving foreigners. We are constantly interacting with the Security Service of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies, conducting joint exercises to maximize the security of our society