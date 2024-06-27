More than 300 illegal immigrants exposed in Kyiv and the region: almost a hundred of them will be deported

In Kyiv and the region, law enforcement officers found 334 violators of migration laws. Some of them are to be forcibly returned to their countries of origin or third countries. This was stated by the State Migration Service, reports UNN.

Details

The agency said that in the period from April 29 to June 26, 2024, measures are being taken on the territory of Ukraine to supervise the implementation of legislation in the migration sphere under the conditional name "Migrant".

Inspections are carried out mainly in places of concentration of foreigners, such as markets, dormitories, catering establishments, construction sites, etc.

So far, employees of the Central Interregional Department of the SMS in Kyiv and Kyiv region have identified 334 violators of migration legislation.

Administrative reports were drawn up against them and penalties were imposed. In addition, 96 decisions were made on the forced return of foreigners to their countries of origin or third countries, 15 decisions on forced expulsion from Ukraine, and 133 decisions on the prohibition of further entry into Ukraine - the State Migration Service summarized.

Addendum

Vyacheslav Guz, the head of the Kyiv and Kyiv region's Central Department of the State Migration Service, said that preventive measures are currently underway. He also emphasized that overcoming illegal migration in the context of war has been and remains one of the priorities of the migration service.