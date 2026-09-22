Moldova is facing an electricity shortage; residents have been urged to conserve energy

A power shortage is expected in Moldova on the evening of September 22. The state-owned enterprise Energocom reported this, urging citizens to use electricity rationally, especially during peak-load hours, and to postpone the use of energy-intensive appliances, UNN reports, citing Newsmaker.

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According to the company, between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., the country is expected to face an electricity deficit of 229 MWh. Energocom explained that this is because the available capacity supplied through Ukraine and Romania is insufficient to fully cover commercial demand during these hours.

"We urge citizens to use electricity rationally, especially during peak-load hours from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., to postpone the use of energy-intensive appliances where possible, and to avoid unnecessary consumption," Energocom urged.

We remind you that a heightened state of readiness is in effect in Moldova's energy sector, with the measure expiring on September 25. Today, the government proposed introducing a state of emergency in the country's energy and hydrological sectors for a period of 60 days, starting on September 26. The proposal must be approved by parliament.