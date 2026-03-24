Moldova announced its readiness to join the coalition of the willing to support Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that her country is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" – an association of states that support Ukraine. She announced this on March 23 after a meeting of the National Security Council, as reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

Sandu clarified that at present, it is about readiness to participate, not about final accession.

Moldova has expressed its readiness to participate in this "coalition of the willing." I want to remind you that we are already providing support to Ukraine, including training sappers — she stated.

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According to the president, these are the areas of assistance that the country is ready to develop further if a decision is made on its participation.

Format of participation and decisions

Sandu emphasized that participation in the coalition does not contradict the Constitution of Moldova.

It is important that we are also part of these efforts. Our specialists can conduct training and participate in demining if the war in Ukraine ends — she noted.

The final decision on Moldova's accession must be made by other coalition members. According to Sandu, this could happen within the next few weeks or months.

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