Moderate heat and almost no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for today

On Wednesday, June 4, the weather in Ukraine will be rainy in a number of regions. A change in weather and a slight cooling is expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that rain with thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected mainly in the Left Bank, Kyiv region, Cherkasy region and Crimea, the rest of the territory will be without precipitation.

Weather forecasters warn that the atmospheric front will also bring a decrease in temperature - especially in the western and northern regions. There, moderate heat will remain during the day at the level of 21–26°.

In the rest of the country, the temperature will remain higher. 24–29° is expected during the day. In the southern regions, the air will warm up to 31°.

In the Kyiv region, there will be переменная cloudiness, no precipitation during the day. The air temperature in the region during the day will be 21-26 heat. In Kyiv, weather forecasters predict 22-24 degrees during the day.

