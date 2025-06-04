$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
June 3, 06:45 PM

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Moderate heat and almost no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On Wednesday, June 4, rainy weather with thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine in many regions, especially in the Left Bank, Kyiv region, Cherkasy region and Crimea. The temperature will decrease, especially in the west and north.

Moderate heat and almost no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for today

On Wednesday, June 4, the weather in Ukraine will be rainy in a number of regions. A change in weather and a slight cooling is expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that rain with thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected mainly in the Left Bank, Kyiv region, Cherkasy region and Crimea, the rest of the territory will be without precipitation.

Weather forecasters warn that the atmospheric front will also bring a decrease in temperature - especially in the western and northern regions. There, moderate heat will remain during the day at the level of 21–26°.

In the rest of the country, the temperature will remain higher. 24–29° is expected during the day. In the southern regions, the air will warm up to 31°.

In the Kyiv region, there will be переменная cloudiness, no precipitation during the day. The air temperature in the region during the day will be 21-26 heat. In Kyiv, weather forecasters predict 22-24 degrees during the day.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
