Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Mobilization contributes to more women holding leadership positions - Deputy Minister of Economy

Mobilization contributes to more women holding leadership positions - Deputy Minister of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100919 views

Average wages for women are growing

Due to the mobilization of men and difficulties in booking them, employers are increasingly giving preference to women, which leads to an increase in their salaries. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

"In fact, we are now having problems with accurate figures because the State Statistics Service is not working as it used to. Before the full-scale invasion, women earned 18.6% less than men. Nowadays, employers hire women for high and responsible positions because of the high risk of male mobilization. Companies do not always have the opportunity to book men, so women, thanks to this situation and their willingness to take responsibility, are joining professions, and their salaries are growing accordingly," Berezhna said.

She noted that during the war, many women became entrepreneurs, they create jobs, and that is why 59% of new businesses were started by women.

"We need to understand that when we talk about equalizing wages between men and women, we also take into account the salaries of the military, which is a significant amount. But if we separate these moments, then yes, we see a rapid increase in women's salaries," said the Deputy Minister of Economy.

According to her, women have also begun to take up leadership positions in "male professions" with higher salaries.

"Soon the Ministry of Economy will launch a grant program to train women in stereotypically 'male professions': trolleybus driver, solar panel installer, and drone operator," Berezhna added.

Recall 

Under martial law, women are more likely to choose atypical professions. According to the State Employment Service, the number of women studying to become machine operators, machinists, and electricians has increased. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
