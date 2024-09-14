Missile alert announced for Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile threat in Kherson region. The population has been warned of the threat of missile attacks and the need to take precautions.
Recall
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas.