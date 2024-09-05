MINISTRY OF HEALTH: Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has increased 7-12 times

In recent months, Ukraine has seen a significant increase in the number of patients with coronavirus disease. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Recall

Since the beginning of August, more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ukraine, a significant increase compared to June, when there were only 2,300 cases.