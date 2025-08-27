Ministry of Economy updated the list of professions for which Ukrainians can receive training vouchers

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has updated the list of professions and specialties for which one can obtain a training voucher. Now there are 156 of them in total (95 professions and 61 specialties), writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details

Among the updated areas are agroengineering, primary education, information security and measurement technologies, public health, theology. A new profession has also been added - deminer, which opens the way for veterans to work in the field of humanitarian demining - noted the Ministry of Economy.

In 2025, 17.5 thousand Ukrainians have already used vouchers. In total, a voucher can be used for training in 156 areas in the fields of IT technologies, construction, transport, education, medicine, agriculture, social services, etc.

A person chooses the profession, educational institution within Ukraine, and form of study (full-time, part-time, or distance) independently. Training is carried out by institutions of vocational, professional-technical, pre-higher, and higher education, enterprises, institutions, and organizations that have a license for such educational activities.

As of today, the amount of the voucher cannot exceed UAH 30,280. If the cost of training is higher, the employer or the person pays the difference independently.

Addition

Since the beginning of 2025, 10,000 Ukrainians have received vouchers for free training at public expense to obtain a new profession or improve their qualifications. Among the most popular professions and specialties for which people study with a voucher are nurse, cook, social worker, driver, psychologist.