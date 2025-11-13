"They imagine Isaia, then Kiton...": Matviy Bidnyi told what suits he wears

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi publicly reacted to assumptions that he wears clothes from expensive foreign brands. On social media, he stated that his suits are created by Ukrainian craftsmen from the Indposhiv atelier.

This was reported by the Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

Recently, posts have started appearing on social media where authors of Telegram channels discuss Matviy Bidnyi's wardrobe. Specifically, brands like Isaia and Kiton were mentioned.

It seems that the sanctioned authors of Telegram channels have a new pastime – examining my wardrobe. They see Isaia, then Kiton... So that no one squints, looking for foreign names – I'll simplify the task, my suits are sewn by Ukrainian tailors from Indposhiv - wrote Matviy Bidnyi.

He added that Ukrainian suits are not inferior in quality to foreign ones:

Ukrainian suits are world-class quality at a Ukrainian price. And yes, they look better than some would like

How much does a suit from Indposhiv cost?

According to the atelier, the average cost of an Indposhiv suit is 65,000 hryvnias. Several factors influence the price: urgency of order fulfillment, cost of fabric, and complexity of work.

As the company notes, tailoring suits or jackets with a complex pattern costs more: when working with stripes, 10% is added to the cost, with checks – 20%.

For comparison, a suit from the Isaia brand, which was mentioned in Telegram channels, costs 5,750 dollars. Matviy Bidnyi emphasized that he prefers Ukrainian production.

Recall

The salary of Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi in 2024 amounted to over UAH 1.4 million, which is UAH 350,000 more than his salary as Deputy Minister. The minister's wife has a business in Slovakia and a house in Crimea.