Military units will be able to write off property for maintenance of humanitarian aid vehicles - Defense Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for accounting for military property, which will allow military units to write off used materials for servicing vehicles received by military personnel as humanitarian aid.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Military units will be able to write off property used for servicing vehicles received by military personnel as humanitarian aid. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine amended paragraph 16 of the Regulation on the Procedure for Accounting, Storage, Write-Off and Use of Military Property in the Armed Forces - , the statement said.

The new rules introduce legal mechanisms for writing off used fuels and lubricants and spare parts for the repair or restoration of vehicles.

In particular, this applies to vehicles that are temporarily registered with the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and are involved in defense tasks in accordance with the procedure established by the Ministry of Defense.

The decision will ensure proper accounting of military property used to service vehicles received by the military as humanitarian aid - , the statement said.

