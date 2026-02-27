Military personnel to be compensated for housing rent in 2026 - details and amounts

In Kyiv, the compensation will be UAH 4,560, in regional centers – UAH 3,420, in other settlements – UAH 2,280, and for families with three or more members, the amounts will increase by 1.5 times.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has set the amounts of monetary compensation for military personnel for renting (leasing) residential premises at the place of service in 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to clarifications from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision No. 2385/z was adopted on February 24, 2026.

According to the document, in 2026, the compensation will be:

in Kyiv – UAH 4,560;

in regional centers – UAH 3,420;

in other settlements – UAH 2,280.

For military personnel with three or more family members, these amounts will be increased by 1.5 times.

The right to receive compensation is granted to military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other components of the Defense Forces, who rent housing at their place of service, provided that they do not own their own housing in the respective territory.

Payments are assigned, in particular, to military personnel of the officer corps (including those serving under the call-up of officer corps personnel), rank-and-file, sergeant, and senior sergeant personnel who are serving under contract, as well as cadets of higher military educational institutions and military educational units of higher education institutions who have families.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the amount of compensation is determined annually taking into account the available financial resources provided in the department's budget for the respective fiscal year.

It should be noted that the procedure for appointment and payment is regulated by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 26, 2013, No. 450 (as amended) and the Instruction approved by the order of the Ministry of Defense dated July 31, 2018, No. 380 (as amended).

