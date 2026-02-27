$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
03:15 PM • 1540 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 4880 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
11:15 AM • 17090 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 20772 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 29884 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 47184 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
February 26, 04:20 PM • 42939 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37920 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32440 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52437 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Military personnel to be compensated for housing rent in 2026 - details and amounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has determined the amounts of compensation for military personnel for renting housing for 2026. In Kyiv, the compensation will be UAH 4,560, in regional centers – UAH 3,420, and in other settlements – UAH 2,280.

Military personnel to be compensated for housing rent in 2026 - details and amounts

In Kyiv, the compensation will be UAH 4,560, in regional centers – UAH 3,420, in other settlements – UAH 2,280, and for families with three or more members, the amounts will increase by 1.5 times.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has set the amounts of monetary compensation for military personnel for renting (leasing) residential premises at the place of service in 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to clarifications from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision No. 2385/z was adopted on February 24, 2026.

According to the document, in 2026, the compensation will be:

  • in Kyiv – UAH 4,560;
    • in regional centers – UAH 3,420;
      • in other settlements – UAH 2,280.

        For military personnel with three or more family members, these amounts will be increased by 1.5 times.

        The right to receive compensation is granted to military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other components of the Defense Forces, who rent housing at their place of service, provided that they do not own their own housing in the respective territory.

        Payments are assigned, in particular, to military personnel of the officer corps (including those serving under the call-up of officer corps personnel), rank-and-file, sergeant, and senior sergeant personnel who are serving under contract, as well as cadets of higher military educational institutions and military educational units of higher education institutions who have families.

        The Ministry of Defense clarified that the amount of compensation is determined annually taking into account the available financial resources provided in the department's budget for the respective fiscal year.

        It should be noted that the procedure for appointment and payment is regulated by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 26, 2013, No. 450 (as amended) and the Instruction approved by the order of the Ministry of Defense dated July 31, 2018, No. 380 (as amended).

        Recall

        Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained how military personnel can independently determine the recipients of monetary support in case of captivity or disappearance. This is possible through a personal order certified by a commander or a notary.

        Oleksandra Vasylenko

