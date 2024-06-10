Mikhail Kohan became the bronze medalist of the European hammer throw Championship
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian track and field athlete Mykhailo Kohan won the bronze medal at the 2024 European Championships in the hammer throw sector with a score of 80.18 meters.
Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kohan won his first award at the adult continental championship. Previously, he won the Youth European Championship twice. This is reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Throughout the final, Mikhail was among the contenders for awards in the hammer throw sector. In his best attempt, our athlete showed a result of 80.18 m. this was enough to complete the top three winners,
Details
It is noted that the athlete received his first award of the European Championship in his career.
It is also reported that the Gold Award was won by the representative of Poland Wojcak Nowicki (80.95 m), the silver was won by the athlete from Hungary Wentze Halazh (80.49 m).
Recall
Yaroslava Maguchikh won gold and set a new European record in the women's 2.01 m high jump at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, while Ukrainian Iryna Gerashchenko won bronze with a score of 1.95 m.