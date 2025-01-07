Microsoft disguises itself as Google in the new interface of Bing search engine

Microsoft probably wants to use a design gimmick to get users to stay with the company's own Bing search engine.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Der Spiegel and The Verge.

Details

The search engine from Microsoft, known worldwide as Bing, cannot boast the popularity of Google, because. In January 2024, "more than 10% of Internet users worldwide searched from their computer using Bing," while "Google was used by almost 82% of Internet users," according to the Statista statistics portal.

But recently, Microsoft has apparently found a design trick to influence users to try to "stay" with the company's own search engine, Bing.

Bing imitates Google's interface:

If you launch the Microsoft Edge browser instead of Google Chrome and type the word "Google" in the address bar, you will see a completely new design of the results page: a large search box with a playful cartoon drawing above it, vaguely reminiscent of Google's doodle tricks. Bing shows up-to-date search results of its main competitor only after a certain period of time - Spiegel writes.

The graphical trick can be seen as a friendly homage, but Microsoft also uses a second trick. The browser scrolls down a few pixels for a particular search query so that the Microsoft logo and other design elements that distinguish Bing disappear from view.

So you're left with a big search box, very similar to the Google homepage.

In response to this imitation, Paris Tabriz, head of Chrome at Google, wrote on the social network X that "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft's spoof of Google's homepage is another tactic in its long history of tricks to confuse users and limit their choices.

Recall

Google has created an interactive browser-based version of the popular game from the TV series "Squid Game". Users can play "Red Light, Green Light" with the doll Young-hee by entering the name of the series into Google search.

FTC Launches antitrust investigation against Microsoft: what is known