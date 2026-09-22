Messi showed a special shirt for his last match with the Argentina national team

Argentine forward Lionel Messi showed the jersey in which he plans to play his final match for the Argentina national team, which will be his last in the "Albiceleste" squad, reports UNN, citing Messi's post on Instagram.

"The final match… A jersey for life," Messi wrote.

Messi unveiled a special jersey design for his farewell match. The Argentine's surname and number ten are rendered in gold, while the back of the jersey features the "May Sun"—one of Argentina's national symbols.

Messi, who announced the end of his career with the national team, plans to play his final match on October 6 against the Benin national team.

Messi announced that he is leaving the Argentina national team