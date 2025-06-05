Merz: Trump is a "key person" who can put pressure on Russia

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 5646 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 20132 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 33903 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 39366 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 50321 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 51154 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 83301 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 61325 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48182 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67417 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 26436 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 65993 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84327 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 22421 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 58076 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 20565 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 115012 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 126933 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 186274 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 226332 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84432 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 61267 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 106269 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 331853 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 173664 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Merz: Trump is a "key person" who can put pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Donald Trump is a key figure capable of stopping the war in Ukraine by influencing Putin. He emphasized that both share the opinion about the horror of the war.

Merz: Trump is a "key person" who can put pressure on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that United States President Donald Trump is a key person who can truly stop the war by putting pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

I told President Trump before our arrival that he is the key person in the world who can really do it now by putting pressure on Russia

- Merz said.

The German Chancellor was also asked whether he agrees with the analogy made by Donald Trump regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, calling it a fight between two children.

I think we share a common opinion on this war and agree on how terrible it is, and we are both looking for ways to stop it very soon

– he says.

Merz also stated that "we all have a duty" to do something to stop the war. He added that his personal opinion is clear – they are on the side of Ukraine.

We are on the side of Ukraine, and we are trying to make it stronger and stronger, just to force Putin to stop this war

- said the Chancellor.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump assured that he would be "very, very tough" if it became clear that the war would not end soon. This is how the American leader answered the question of whether he would impose more sanctions against Russia.

Trump expressed sadness over the events between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He also assured of support for Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9