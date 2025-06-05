Merz: Trump is a "key person" who can put pressure on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that United States President Donald Trump is a key person who can truly stop the war by putting pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

I told President Trump before our arrival that he is the key person in the world who can really do it now by putting pressure on Russia - Merz said.

The German Chancellor was also asked whether he agrees with the analogy made by Donald Trump regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, calling it a fight between two children.

I think we share a common opinion on this war and agree on how terrible it is, and we are both looking for ways to stop it very soon – he says.

Merz also stated that "we all have a duty" to do something to stop the war. He added that his personal opinion is clear – they are on the side of Ukraine.

We are on the side of Ukraine, and we are trying to make it stronger and stronger, just to force Putin to stop this war - said the Chancellor.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump assured that he would be "very, very tough" if it became clear that the war would not end soon. This is how the American leader answered the question of whether he would impose more sanctions against Russia.

Trump expressed sadness over the events between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He also assured of support for Ukraine.