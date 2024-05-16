ukenru
Men aged 18 to 60 must have military registration documents when crossing the border - SBGS

Men aged 18 to 60 must have military registration documents when crossing the border - SBGS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19421 views

Starting May 18, men aged 18 to 60 must have a military ID card when crossing the border of Ukraine due to martial law and mobilization, according to amendments to the laws on mobilization training and martial law.

Starting May 18, inspectors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will check the presence of a military registration document at checkpoints for men aged 18 to 60. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to the legislation, during the period of martial law or mobilization (except for targeted mobilization), male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years are required to carry a military registration document along with an identity document and present them at the request of a border guard in the border area, controlled border area and at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine

- the statement said.

The State Border Guard Service noted that this obligation is provided for in the amendments to the laws of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" and "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," which will come into force this Saturday.

It is also noted that Ukrainians who have the right to leave must provide a military registration document with information on exemption from mobilization or exclusion from military registration for health reasons.

This applies to the following categories of persons:

  • booked for the period of mobilization and wartime;
  • recognized by the military medical commission as unfit for military service for health reasons;
  • dependent on three or more children under the age of 18;
  • who are raising a child on their own;
  • who have a child (children) under the age of 18 and a spouse who is performing military service in one of the types of military service;
  • as well as other categories of persons defined in Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization".

However, such norms will not apply to persons with disabilities; persons accompanying persons with disabilities and children with disabilities; drivers transporting medical supplies and humanitarian aid, international transportation of goods and passengers; persons holding certain positions and civil service, employees of railway transport enterprises and those belonging to the maritime and aviation industries, etc.

The procedure for the departure of these categories of persons remains unchanged. At the same time, according to part 7 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" (as amended on 18.05.2024), the grounds for granting persons liable for military service a deferment from military service during mobilization and its registration are checked by the territorial centers of recruitment and social support.

Therefore, when planning to leave Ukraine, we recommend that you first clarify your data with the MCC and the JV and enter information about the deferral in your military registration document

- the Border Guard Service adds.

Recall

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that it is to be expectedthat certain, though not drastic, changes may be made to the rules of crossing the state border in accordance with the provisions of the mobilization law.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

