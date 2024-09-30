ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76088 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104576 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168702 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138786 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139240 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182915 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Medieval necropolis discovered in the mountains on the border of Ingushetia and Georgia

Medieval necropolis discovered in the mountains on the border of Ingushetia and Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43259 views

Archaeologists have discovered a unique necropolis near the Nizhny Pui tower complex in Ingushetia, near the border with Georgia. The discovery may shed light on the historical ties between the Ingush and Georgians.

A medieval necropolis was discovered in the mountains of Ingushetia on the border with Georgia during the restoration of the Lower Pui tower complex. This is reported by the press service of the school of masons-restorers “Heritage”, Georgia Online reports, according to UNN.

Archaeologists have discovered a unique necropolis on the territory of the Nizhny Pui tower complex in mountainous Ingushetia, in close proximity to the border with Georgia. The discovery promises a breakthrough in the study of the history of relations between the two peoples,

- the statement said.

The press service noted that the found necropolis, as well as the remains and artifacts contained in it, will help shed light on the cultural, military and political ties between the Ingush and Georgians in the past, about which not much has been known until now.

We started excavations next to one of the crypts, which is in a state of disrepair. Just a few steps away, we discovered another funeral complex. This is an incredibly interesting discovery that can completely change our understanding of the past. The uniqueness of the necropolis lies in its borderline position,

- reports the press service of the expedition leader, archaeologist Magomed Tangiyev.

For reference

The Lower Pui tower complex is located in the southern part of the Targim Basin. The main structure of the ensemble is a combat tower with a stepped pyramidal roof; a large number of petroglyphs have been preserved on the residential towers. In the past, this village occupied an important strategic position, guarding the approaches to the hollow from the southern and eastern sides.

Archaeologists find 13,000-year-old Mastodon skull in US19.08.24, 17:52 • 100845 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

