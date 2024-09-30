Medieval necropolis discovered in the mountains on the border of Ingushetia and Georgia

A medieval necropolis was discovered in the mountains of Ingushetia on the border with Georgia during the restoration of the Lower Pui tower complex. This is reported by the press service of the school of masons-restorers “Heritage”, Georgia Online reports, according to UNN.

Archaeologists have discovered a unique necropolis on the territory of the Nizhny Pui tower complex in mountainous Ingushetia, in close proximity to the border with Georgia. The discovery promises a breakthrough in the study of the history of relations between the two peoples, - the statement said.

The press service noted that the found necropolis, as well as the remains and artifacts contained in it, will help shed light on the cultural, military and political ties between the Ingush and Georgians in the past, about which not much has been known until now.

We started excavations next to one of the crypts, which is in a state of disrepair. Just a few steps away, we discovered another funeral complex. This is an incredibly interesting discovery that can completely change our understanding of the past. The uniqueness of the necropolis lies in its borderline position, - reports the press service of the expedition leader, archaeologist Magomed Tangiyev.

For reference

The Lower Pui tower complex is located in the southern part of the Targim Basin. The main structure of the ensemble is a combat tower with a stepped pyramidal roof; a large number of petroglyphs have been preserved on the residential towers. In the past, this village occupied an important strategic position, guarding the approaches to the hollow from the southern and eastern sides.

