Media: Russian ship may have sunk in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russian Navy ship Cyclone, which is a carrier of Kalibr, was probably attacked. This was reported by Krymskiy Vet, according to UNN.

Details

"Today, there was a ship 70-75 meters long near the Kuryacha pier, near where the missile strike was launched, according to the monitoring group... In the afternoon, the ship was no longer there," the statement said.

The publication notes that the Cyclone missile boat, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles, was probably hit.

