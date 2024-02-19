Media: Maxim Kuzminov, who "drove" Russian helicopter to Ukraine, found dead in Spain

Maxim Kuzminov, who in 2023 hijacked a Russian military helicopter and flew it to Ukraine, was allegedly found dead in Spain, UNN reports with reference to Eureka news.

Details

The Spanish media are actively talking about the murder in Vila Joaquita on the morning of February 13. According to unofficial information from the Spanish Civil Guard, the victim is a former Russian serviceman Maxim Kuzminov. In 2023, Kuzminov hijacked a military helicopter.

Spanish police are not naming the victim. Agents already have several versions of the murder. According to the leaks, the media are reporting on the mafia.

According to our sources in the Spanish Civil Guard, Kuzminov has allegedly been having problems with alcohol lately.

There is no official confirmation that it was Maxim Kuzmienov who was killed in Spain.